East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.49% of East Resources Acquisition worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERES. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 611.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 2.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $9,840,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 12.1% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 416,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERES stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. East Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

