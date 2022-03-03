Jane Street Group LLC Sells 6,384 Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.48% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOCL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOCL opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $73.71.

