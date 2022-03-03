Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Air T from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Air T alerts:

Shares of Air T stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58. The company has a market cap of $70.26 million, a P/E ratio of 81.40 and a beta of 1.37. Air T has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

In other Air T news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,100 shares of Air T stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $27,192.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 5,165 shares of company stock worth $130,299 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air T by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Air T in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air T by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air T (Get Rating)

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.