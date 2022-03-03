Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EML opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. Eastern has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Eastern’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eastern by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Eastern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

