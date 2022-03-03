Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
EML opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. Eastern has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Eastern’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
