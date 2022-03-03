Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at SVB Leerink

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $32.72 on Thursday. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $151,716. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter valued at about $3,196,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth about $235,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

