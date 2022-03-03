National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYPS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 136,100 shares of company stock worth $613,452 over the last 90 days.

MYPS stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

