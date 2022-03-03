ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,141 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ADT by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $34,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,271 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 383.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,197,778 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 949,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,666 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 819,326 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ADT by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,108,331 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $22,749,000 after acquiring an additional 705,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,754 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 620,316 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

NYSE ADT opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.09.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. ADT’s payout ratio is -29.17%.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

