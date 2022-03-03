National Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

