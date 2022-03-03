Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 111.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.43% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,931 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after buying an additional 175,500 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,696,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 583,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 579,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 253,096 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XENE opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

