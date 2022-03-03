UBS Group AG Sells 8,109 Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $15,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 269,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 33,723 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter.

IGI opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $23.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

