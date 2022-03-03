Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 120,200 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.34% of ACCO Brands worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 100.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 15.0% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.00.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $531,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Profile (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.