UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 408,727 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.48% of SM Energy worth $15,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after buying an additional 847,599 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 356,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,679,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 202,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,063,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 355,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of SM opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 768.15 and a beta of 5.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 1.38%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

