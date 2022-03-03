Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,003,000 after acquiring an additional 208,957 shares during the last quarter.

FTDR opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.78.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

