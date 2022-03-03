Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 141,670 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,906,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,907,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $608.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.62.

DPZ stock opened at $423.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $468.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.35. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

