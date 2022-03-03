AXIS Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,172 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,333% compared to the typical volume of 49 call options.

AXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 258,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 97,265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 103,167 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 112,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXS opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $52.38.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

