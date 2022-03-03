ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $11.64

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.64, but opened at $10.99. ICL Group shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 18,147 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

