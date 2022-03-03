SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 51,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 666,020 shares.The stock last traded at $123.41 and had previously closed at $125.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.70.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,564,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,629,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,587,000 after acquiring an additional 102,556 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,988,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the period.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.