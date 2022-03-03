Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Up 8.8%

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) shot up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.48. 225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Several research firms recently commented on AURA. Cowen began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,837,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,318,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,055,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.