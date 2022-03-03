Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ ATLO opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $217.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.71.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.
Ames National Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.
