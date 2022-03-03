Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ ATLO opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $217.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Ames National alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ames National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ames National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ames National by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ames National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ames National by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ames National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.