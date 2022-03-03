Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Trading Down 11.2%

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) shares were down 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $29.62. Approximately 7,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 244,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $517.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.78. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.