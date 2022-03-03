China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:CREG opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. China Recycling Energy has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

