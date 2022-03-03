Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Update

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OPWEF stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Opawica Explorations has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opawica Explorations, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Arrowhead, Bazooka East, Bazooka West, TKL Teck, and McWatters Property. The company was founded on September 17, 1975 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

