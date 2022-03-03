Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Update

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OPWEF stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Opawica Explorations has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26.
Opawica Explorations Company Profile (Get Rating)
