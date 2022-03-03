HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,518,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $26,621,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $8,000,000.

NYSE:HRT opened at $12.10 on Thursday. HireRight has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64.

