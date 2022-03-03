Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Major Shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll Sells 11,728 Shares

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $658,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Clearway Capital Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00.
Intrepid Potash stock opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $791.79 million, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 2.06. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06.
IPI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.
Intrepid Potash Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.