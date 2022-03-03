Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Major Shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll Sells 11,728 Shares

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $658,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00.

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $791.79 million, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 2.06. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115,812 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,965,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

