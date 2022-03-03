Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Stephen K. Brannan Sells 7,728 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $829,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $106.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.73. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $161.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRTX. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 193,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,044,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

