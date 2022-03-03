Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) CEO Mitchell E. Fadel Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RCII opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.10. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.00%.

RCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 18.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 15.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after buying an additional 67,122 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 5.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth about $7,449,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.