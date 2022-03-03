Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) CEO Dean O. Bass Sells 77,093 Shares of Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) CEO Dean O. Bass sold 77,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $2,190,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:STXB opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $498.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $31.75.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STXB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares (Get Rating)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.