Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) CEO Rory P. Read Sells 75,000 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VG stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.39, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Vonage in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

