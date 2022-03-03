Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 290 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth about $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 81.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

ATO stock opened at $111.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $111.79.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

