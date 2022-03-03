Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,711,000 after acquiring an additional 105,459 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,958,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,171,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,122,000 after buying an additional 125,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,606,000 after buying an additional 49,353 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.79.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $70.62 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average is $70.59.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

