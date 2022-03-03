Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $430,000 in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,522,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 817,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 595,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 435,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 67,139 shares during the last quarter.

CAPE stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

