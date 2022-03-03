Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,404,000 after purchasing an additional 395,630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Graco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,132,000 after acquiring an additional 110,443 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Graco by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,337,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,530,000 after acquiring an additional 226,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Graco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $71.75 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

