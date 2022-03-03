Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPOKY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

