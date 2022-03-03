Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €195.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($167.08) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($182.02) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €161.45 ($181.40).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €134.60 ($151.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €151.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €141.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. Sixt has a 12-month low of €101.20 ($113.71) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($191.35). The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.65.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

