Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

ETR EVT opened at €26.05 ($29.27) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.41. Evotec has a 52-week low of €23.26 ($26.13) and a 52-week high of €45.83 ($51.49). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.29.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

