National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 236,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,128,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after buying an additional 60,808 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 607,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RQI opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

