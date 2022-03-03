Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE LXP opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $15.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.