Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,637 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,116,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,445,000 after buying an additional 324,317 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,801,000 after buying an additional 349,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,567,000 after buying an additional 68,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,671,000 after buying an additional 64,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SKT. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of SKT opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 1,043.01%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

