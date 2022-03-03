Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.20% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $73.35.

