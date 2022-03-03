Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 99.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC opened at $39.74 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98.

