Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,334 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.12% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,497,000 after buying an additional 1,765,550 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 563,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,137,000 after purchasing an additional 298,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 280,259 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

TDS opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

