Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,037 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.28% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $713.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.11, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.45.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BJRI shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

