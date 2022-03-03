Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of LCI Industries worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in LCI Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LCI Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 16.4% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 371,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,017,000 after acquiring an additional 52,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 422.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after acquiring an additional 208,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:LCII opened at $125.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.41. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

