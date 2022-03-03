Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 535 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in TTEC were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TTEC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 429,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $79.06 on Thursday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. TTEC’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

