Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

NYSE:GSL opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $996.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.66. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.55. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.