Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

IPAR stock opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $115,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,987 over the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

