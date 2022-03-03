Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.20. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.35.
In related news, Director Arthur L. Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Mammoth Energy Services (Get Rating)
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.
