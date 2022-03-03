Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $472.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543 over the last three months. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

