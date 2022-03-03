LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.83% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 58,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $259,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Retail ETF alerts:

RTH opened at $179.00 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $147.18 and a twelve month high of $199.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.50.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.515 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Retail ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.81%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.