MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,199,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,753,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 80.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $326.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.02 and a 12-month high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.53.

In other news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $3,535,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

